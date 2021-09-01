Sweet corn and briny clams could be the most classic of American pairings. Hundreds of years before Europeans arrived on New England shores, Native Americans created the clambake by digging pits in the sand to steam them with lobster. Add water and cream to the mix, and chowder would follow soon after.
To honor this summertime tradition at Milk Street, we pair the two in a chowder, of sorts, that you can eat with your hands. Or maybe it’s a brothy clambake. Either way, the recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, elevates the combination with the substitution of two flavor-packed ingredients.
First, rather than the typical potatoes, we opt for fresh fennel bulb, which adds notes of anise as well as contrasting texture. And second, we finish with a small measure of crème fraîche (or whole-milk yogurt) instead of cream. The tanginess pairs beautifully with the briny-sweet liquid released by the clams to become a subtly creamy broth that’s as delicious as the clams themselves.
If you can, use corn kernels cut from freshly shucked ears (you’ll need two good-size ears to get the 2 cups kernels called for in the recipe), but frozen corn works in the off-season. Serve with oyster crackers, or with crusty bread for mopping up the broth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.