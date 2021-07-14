In this dish, grilled slices of eggplant and onion are simmered in a quick, golden-hued, paprika-and-turmeric-spiced tomato sauce, then served layered with garlicky yogurt and showered with fresh mint and cilantro. It's a sumptuous, produce-packed dish based on the traditional Afghani borani banjan in which the eggplant is typically fried, but grilling it instead works beautifully.
Cooking the eggplant on the grill not only brings a gentle smoky flavor to the plate but also adds appealing grill marks and gives the dish a lighter, more summery flair. The grilled onions in this recipe also contribute a lovely layer of sweetness.
The finished dish can be served warm or at room temperature, and the yogurt sauce and grilled vegetables can be made days ahead, making it amenable to the relaxed summer cooking I'm always aiming for. As a bonus, the dish presents as if it took a lot of effort — enticingly saucy, layered with exciting flavors, fresh and herbaceous, yet filling.
I love it as a meal in itself, scooped up with some grilled flatbread, but it is also will make a natural partner to chicken or lamb kebabs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.