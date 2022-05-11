I find granola a truly inspired concept. It's oats at their best, not mushy nor lost in an anemic energy bar.
I can eat it sitting down, standing up, on-the-go or whenever the craving beckons (read: all the time).
But as much I love granola, it has never been as easy as ABC to get the ideal crunch I was after. Then I discovered the key to low-fuss granola: Make it in the air fryer, which turns out morsels that exceed even my crunchiest dreams.
Adding egg whites into the equation — a technique popularized by Liz Prueitt in "Tartine All Day" — transforms the pieces into fun-size boulders. Each chunk will vary in size, but I think that adds to the appeal.
A simple granola is fine and good, but toss in rich chocolate cut with tingly aromatics, such as chile oil, ginger and cinnamon, and you get a sweet heat I liken to a cup of Mexican hot chocolate. Why stop there? For more texture, I add whole almonds and big, unsweetened coconut flakes, too. Go ahead and experiment with myriad dried goods occupying your pantry.
Once you've designed your granola, line the basket of your air fryer with parchment paper with enough overhang to use it as a sling for easy removal. Bake it for 20 minutes then let it cool inside the appliance for an additional 30 minutes for audibly crunchy clusters that quicken the heartbeat of any granola lover.
Decidedly not too sweet, and mildly savory, this air fryer granola is glorious in many applications.
Pile clusters atop your morning yogurt with fruit such as bananas, berries or pomegranate seeds. Finish a salad or soup as you would with croutons. For dessert, crumble on vanilla ice cream. Gift it by the jarful, or eat it by the fistful.
Whichever path you choose, know this: There's no wrong way to air fry granola.
