One of my favorite lines in the movie “All About Eve” comes when a piqued Bette Davis sarcastically interrupts her lover and her nemesis with the quip: “Remind me to tell you about the time I looked into the heart of an artichoke.”
In the spring, when piles of fresh artichokes show up at the grocery store, I always think of her sharp-as-a-chef’s-knife delivery and it makes me smile.
It’s during spring that I set aside a day for the time-consuming task of stuffing the vegetables. My husband doesn’t care much for the meaty heart, so when I reach it, I often get it all to myself.
I like the texture and the flavor of the earthy-tasting heart, so I often use it in meatless dishes or in ones where meat is not the star, like in this skillet Fresh Pasta With Artichokes, Asparagus and Lemon-Mint Ricotta from Milk Street, which has just a touch of pancetta.
So, how do you look into the heart of an artichoke? It’s not easy. The vegetable, a relative of the thistle, features leathery, thorny green leaves or petals attached to a round base. The edible parts are the meaty bits at the base of the leaves and, of course, the heart. To get to it, you have to trim the rough stem, peel away the leaves and remove the hairy choke. It’s a process.
For weeknight meals year-round, I turn to canned hearts. Besides being far easier to get to, the commercially packaged ones are the less costly choice.
The heart can be jarred or canned in a variety of ways. If the container is labeled artichoke “bottoms,” it is probably filled with the disc-shaped round bases. More commonly, however, the packages are labeled “hearts” and contain that base but with tender leaves attached. Some are small whole hearts; others are larger ones that have been quartered or cut into smaller wedges.
I prefer to buy the hearts whole, because I find the texture a little firmer. The hearts may be soaking in a variety of liquids, often an herby marinade, plain olive oil or a vinegar and water brine.
The marinated variety often is flavorful and ready to be eaten on an antipasti salad or snack board, or atop baguette slices with a smear of burrata for a quick bruschetta topping.
You may, however, prefer to add your own seasoning. If so, go for the vinegar-brined ones. Pull off a leaf or two and taste them. If they have an off flavor — too acidic or salty — gently rinse the artichokes with cool water. That taste also can reveal whether the outer leaves are tough or stringy. If so, I pull off a leaf or two and discard them to get to the more tender leaves inside. (If you are blitzing them in a food processor for a dip, this is less important.)
One thing to watch is that the jarred and canned variety can be high in sodium, so consider buying the hearts frozen if that is a concern for you. They may still have salt added, so read the label. If you’re in a hurry, thaw them in a bowl in the microwave and drain them before using. I find the frozen ones a little softer and mushier, so they are better for dishes made in a food processor.
I almost always have these little gems in my pantry. That way, in a pinch, I can toss them into salads, pasta dishes, dips or stews to be eaten in the dead of summer or maybe some snowy night, in front of the fire.
