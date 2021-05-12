A new brick-and-mortar bakery has come to Frederick.
Bakehouse, which celebrated its grand opening in mid-April, sits right along Carroll Creek and has already begun selling out of its daily, fresh-baked goods.
Owners Kim and Dan MacDonald, and their name “Bakehouse,” are not newcomers to downtown Frederick. They have been a regular vendor at the Frederick City farmers market since 2018.
They decided to expand and open their own shop after a surprisingly good sales year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim is the baker of the duo, and all pastries and baked goods featured at Bakehouse are her own recipes. She is a culinary school graduate and has worked in numerous bakeries. She likes baking because of its straightforward nature.
“I like to follow rules, which is why I think I’m good at baking,” she said.
Her recipes are classic and traditional, but she also offers a few more unique creations, such as a salted chocolate chip cookie and a chai-spiced snickerdoodle.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We just want to make good food and want people to enjoy it,” she said.
Kim also likes to incorporate fresh, seasonal produce into her offerings and works with local farmers at the farmers market to do so.
The interior of Bakehouse, converted from a former Subway restaurant, has a rustic, farm vibe. The MacDonalds pride themselves on making everything from scratch, and even the interior of their new space reflects that. Dan built all of the tables and the glass case, which houses dozens of pastries.
“The space has sat vacant for quite some time, so we feel like we’ve added some value to the community, kind of revitalizing the place,” Dan said. “We want to provide a space that’s a fun, easy and calm environment, but the focus is the food.”
As business continues, Kim plans to tinker with the number of pastries she bakes each day to meet demand, and the couple also plans to create an outdoor patio space this summer for additional seating.
