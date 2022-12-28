N2211P60014H.jpg

I can think of no other commonly eaten vegetable that gets as much love as the potato. It’s the one item that is surely missed when not included on the menu. I’ve cooked delicious meals full of colorful veggies, only to be asked, “Where are the potatoes?”

Easy to prepare, budget friendly, universally appealing and simply delicious, potatoes are an essential part of meals in households all over the planet. According to the USDA, potatoes are the top-consumed vegetable in the U.S. After wheat and rice, potatoes are the most important food crop in the world.

