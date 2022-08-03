After biting into one of these tender, moist muffins, I couldn’t help but wonder why every better-for-you muffin I’ve bought at a store has tasted so bad. I’ve all but given up on them because they have unfailingly been disappointing, heavy and dry, more penance than pleasure. I’m not exactly sure where they are going wrong, but I do know where this recipe goes right.
First, mixing regular whole-wheat flour with a more tender variety yields just the right texture, soft and cakelike, with a satisfying heartiness. (For tender flour, I use whole-wheat pastry or white whole-wheat flour to keep the muffin 100% whole grain, but all-purpose is fine, too.)
Second, using enough healthy oil instead of butter keeps the saturated fat down without sacrificing the grain-coating tenderness fat provides. Adding less sweetener and more berries to the batter than is typical makes these better for you, too, without sacrificing taste.
Honey instead of refined sugar not only adds a lovely layer of flavor, it helps keep the crumb extra-moist. (You could keep the muffins refined-sugar-free if you prefer, but I think it is worth the flourish to sprinkle the tops with a crunch of coarse sugar.) I seasoned these with ground cardamom, which has a heady, fruity aroma that hits you before you even take a bite, and ultimately heightens the flavors of the honey and bursting baked blueberries. But if you want to switch things up, the muffins are also excellent with a teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest instead of the spice.
Either way, these muffins are a swoon-worthy experience that’s in a different class entirely from the healthful muffins you have probably tried before. If you know of a shop that makes them this good, please let me know. Until I find one, I’ll stick to baking my own.
