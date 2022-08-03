nourish

Whole-wheat blueberry muffins with honey and cardamom.

 Photo by Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

After biting into one of these tender, moist muffins, I couldn’t help but wonder why every better-for-you muffin I’ve bought at a store has tasted so bad. I’ve all but given up on them because they have unfailingly been disappointing, heavy and dry, more penance than pleasure. I’m not exactly sure where they are going wrong, but I do know where this recipe goes right.

First, mixing regular whole-wheat flour with a more tender variety yields just the right texture, soft and cakelike, with a satisfying heartiness. (For tender flour, I use whole-wheat pastry or white whole-wheat flour to keep the muffin 100% whole grain, but all-purpose is fine, too.)

