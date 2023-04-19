FOOD-PEANUTS

If there’s anything that makes me feel homesick, it’s the scent of boiled peanuts.

Although I grew up primarily outside the South, my family moved to Central Florida when I was in high school, and it was there that I discovered the region’s ubiquitous snack food, bubbling away gently in 30-gallon oil drums set over an open flame at roadside stands and flea markets. Hand over a couple of dollars and you received a 32-ounce foam cup filled to the brim with hot, salty peanuts still in the shell; I loved the soft pop the wet shells made as I squeezed them between my thumb and forefinger, the juice running down my wrist as I savored the fleshy texture of the tender peanuts inside.

