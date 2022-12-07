BUB Co-Owners.jpeg

Baltimore-based Bottoms Up Bagels will bring its New Jersey-style boiled bagels to Frederick on Dec. 10 and 11 at a pop-up at the YMCA on North Market Street, in conjunction with the Santa Run.

Visitors can try BUB’s signature spreads, house-cured lox and breakfast sandwiches from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at the Y Teaching Kitchen at 629 N. Market St., Frederick, or until they sell out. Race participants will receive a coupon for a discount on a bagel, but the pop-up shop will be open to everyone.

