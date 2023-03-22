food-cookware

Carbon steel cookware, which is lighter than its cast iron counterpart, is popular in Europe and among professional cooks in the U.S.

As much as I love cast iron cookware, I have to admit that it has its downfalls. First, it's heavy. Second, it's often wanting in terms of its nonstick capabilities. Lastly, cast iron is slow to heat up and cool down, which can be a plus or a minus depending on what you're making. Fortunately, there's an alternative material that addresses all these issues while maintaining cast iron's durability: The cookware you've been missing in your life is made of carbon steel.

Carbon steel cookware is popular in Europe and among professional cooks in the United States. In addition to skillets, it is used for woks and for omelet, crepe and paella pans. Like cast iron, carbon steel is composed of carbon and iron, but, surprisingly, it contains less carbon. (Carbon steel is roughly 1 percent carbon compared to the 2 to 3 percent found in cast iron.)

