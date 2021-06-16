For Meiko Temple, celebrating Juneteenth — the anniversary of the date in 1865 when the last remaining enslaved people in Texas were declared free — has always been part of her life. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in San Diego, Temple recalls attending Juneteenth parades and festivals every year with her family during her youth.
“It wasn’t until I became an adult that I actually started making a celebration of my own because I wanted to start my own traditions,” she says, noting that for the second year in a row she is organizing a group of Black food bloggers for a virtual event called the Juneteenth Cookout Takeover. (Disclosure: I have been involved with this and similar events in the past.)
The event features dozens of Black food content creators sharing their recipes in honor of the holiday. The dishes include barbecue baked beans from Marwin Brown of Food Fidelity, honey buttermilk biscuits with roasted strawberries from Britney Brown-Chamberlain of Britney Breaks Bread and strawberry basil pineapple mocktail from Shanika Graham-White of Orchids + Sweet Tea.
The impetus for this event is twofold: representation and appreciation.
“Over the years, we’ve seen from a blogger standpoint, as a content creator looking for business opportunities, a lack of representation in campaigns,” she says. “And I think bringing together our collective power, making a statement about why our foodways are important and sharing our individual brands has given us an opportunity to show that we are here.”
Some might still think of blogging as a hobby, but many seek to or already have turned it into a full-time profession, and brand sponsorship deals can represent a significant portion of a blogger’s earnings. So the historical dearth of such opportunities directly affects Black food bloggers’ income potential, creating a gap between their success and that of their non-Black counterparts.
Following the murder of George Floyd and the protests that ensued, many companies have taken note of the need for broader representation in their influencer campaigns, and Temple’s initiative helps with connecting the two.
“As we see more companies creating policies around diversity ... we make it easier for them to find us by doing stuff like this,” she says.
Also, Temple wants to inspire an understanding and more respect for the holiday. She hopes this emphasis will inspire people to share within their own circles, dig further and ask questions.
“I really want to drive a conversation and engagement, both in the community and outside of the community,” Temple says. “I encourage people to jump into some of these recipes, give them a try, make them your own. Learn the history of Juneteenth and why it is significant.
“It not only helps Black people bring knowledge to people outside of our, I’ll say, ‘collective cultures’ — because Black people are not monolithic — but also it helps us take a second to sit back and appreciate where we come from and honor our ancestors and the people who have come before,” she says.
While people of all races have become more aware of Juneteenth in recent years, as with other aspects of Black culture and history, a younger generation is starting to champion the celebration. “We now are embracing and revitalizing this super important holiday,” she says.
Calling the event a “cookout” is a very specific choice. Whereas other cultures might refer to similar gatherings as barbecues or picnics, “I feel like Black people own the word cookout,” Temple says, as it evokes a very specific setting and a sense of nostalgia for many African Americans. “My fondest memories are being with family outdoors, hanging out, eating food, laughing, playing dominoes, playing spades, a crazy uncle on the grill. That’s what a cookout looks like to me.”
Communal in nature, it’s a potluck where friends and family collaborate to create a joyous food-filled event. “The cookout is really about togetherness, family and food,” she says.
Speaking of food, “No cookout is complete without some sort of hot link on the grill,” Temple says, which leads us to her recipe for grilled hot links with chow-chow. The spicy sausage can be made of pork, beef or a blend. Temple recommends beef links as a nod to the protein’s popularity in Texas barbecue and the holiday’s birthplace, and Earl Campbell’s Beef Hot Links in particular to support the Black football star whose name it bears.
Chow-chow is a relish traditionally made in the South to preserve end-of-season produce that when properly canned can be enjoyed for the months ahead. Temple’s recipe doesn’t include canning instructions and is meant to be eaten more immediately, but making it a day or two before when you plan to eat it improves the flavor. “What you’ll see is that as you let it sit longer those flavors marry and it just continues to get better with age like a fine wine,” she says.
This Juneteenth, you’re invited to Temple’s virtual cookout. Join in by making the recipe and digging deeper into the holiday for yourself.
