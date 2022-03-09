This time of year, the color green starts to make a reappearance into my life and thoughts. At local stores (or at my mother’s), you can see green and gold decorations for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day.
Even at my home, I am starting to see more green. Spring is around the corner, and some of the plants in my garden have green shoots peeking through the soil. Although I will admit I am worried they are coming out a little early and might have to deal with an early spring frost, it is still encouraging to see so much greenery and life.
March is also National Nutrition Month. When I think about the color green and the importance of good nutrition, my mind jumps to leafy green vegetables. Although leafy greens might not make it on your list of favorite foods, they are nutritional superstars. So, in honor of spring and St. Patrick’s Day, I’m going to try to persuade you to add some of these greens to your plate.
When I say leafy greens, I am talking about things like spinach, kale, collards, broccoli, bok choy, arugula and others. If you go to myplate.gov/eat-healthy/vegetables, you can learn more about which vegetables are included in this group and how much you need to eat to get one of your five recommended servings. As I mentioned, these leafy greens are packed with nutrition. According to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, leafy greens are full of vitamins such as A, B, C, E and K. These vitamins are important for your body and help everything from keeping your bones strong to preventing infections. Leafy greens also contain antioxidants, which help protect your cells and can help lower your risk of certain cancers, heart disease or other chronic diseases. Finally, leafy greens are not high in calories, so they provide your body with nutrition it needs without providing calories you might not need.
Unfortunately, leafy greens have made the news in recent years for good and bad reasons. The good end of things I mentioned above. We are always seeing new research about the health benefits of leafy greens. However, we have also seen recalls of certain leafy greens due to food safety concerns. To get some information about what has been going on with leafy greens and food safety, I reached out to my colleague with University of Maryland Extension, Shauna Henley. Henley is a food safety expert who works as an Extension educator in Baltimore County, where she does research and teaches about all things food safety and food preservation.
She let me know that, lately, we have been seeing outbreaks connected to leafy greens, whole heads of romaine and ready-to-eat leafy greens products. Ready-to-eat means the greens are cleaned, chopped and packaged into products you can eat right away, like bagged salads. Henley mentioned that your food safety risk depends on things like age (those under 5 years or older than 65 years are at higher risk) and health status (people who are pregnant or immunocompromised are at higher risk). Some people at high risk might avoid foods like this to make sure they don’t get sick. But, if you are looking to reduce your risk, you can also cook your greens because heating them will kill harmful bacteria (pathogens). It might sound strange, but there are recipes out there for things like sautéed romaine lettuce.
You can also buy things like heads of cabbage or lettuce where you can remove the outside layers and wash the inside layers right before eating raw, although heating will be more effective.
She also mentioned that the recent outbreaks have come from large processing facilities, so it might reduce your risk to head to a local farmers market where you can purchase greens from a smaller, local farm. Keep in mind, no matter where you get your produce, you still need to wash it right before eating or cooking. Remember foodborne pathogens do not discriminate against farm size, location or farming practices, but these are the characteristics of leafy green related outbreaks from Dec. 2021 to March 2022.
In the Frederick area, many of our farmers markets are still closed for the season, but look for them to start opening in the next month or two. Homegrown Frederick has great information about accessing local produce and even has a section of their website with all the details about local farmers markets. You can check it out at homegrownfrederick.com/farmers-markets, so keep your eye out for these to start opening as we get into spring. For those outside Frederick County, check out marylandsbest.net for information on great Maryland products.
Personally, I find myself heating greens like this for a soup or stir-fry. They are both great recipes for finding ways to get some extra greens into your diet. When I am craving something comforting, I often grab a can of beef vegetable soup and throw in a couple handfuls of spinach. It is a quick and easy way for me to have a nutritious meal that I actually enjoy. You’ll see that spinach in soup is somewhat of a theme for me, as I am including a recipe for another soup I make frequently that includes spinach. I started making this recipe in college because it was cheap. I can still buy all the ingredients for the soup for under $10, although sometimes it is closer to $15 if I want to add parmesan cheese and toasted bread. So, even if you are not a big salad fan, there are still plenty of ways to incorporate leafy greens into your diet.
If you need some ideas for how to enjoy leafy greens, here are some great recipes (including one that has gone viral on social media where people swear they like it better than guacamole). I encourage you to find a way you and your family can enjoy some leafy greens, both to celebrate the season and to benefit your health. If you need more recipe ideas, University of Maryland Extension has some great ones. You can check them out at extension.umd.edu/programs/family-consumer-sciences/snap-ed/eat-smart/recipes.
Carrie Sorenson is a certified health education specialist and an Extension educator in family and consumer sciences.
For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office, go to extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county. University programs, activities and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance or any other legally protected class.
