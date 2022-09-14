For the people of Mexico’s southern state of Puebla, chiles en nogada is more than the country’s most elevated stuffed chile and symbol of Mexican independence. It’s an integral part of the calendar.

For several weeks each year, in late summer and early fall, Puebla recognizes chiles en nogada season, coinciding with the availability of some of the definitive ingredients that have made this dish a classic. The history surrounding the dish is fuzzy, and key elements of the basic preparation remain in debate among out-of-stater chefs and diners some two centuries after it was developed. But all that has only served to build a legend that has seen chiles en nogada grow in popularity beyond the borders of Puebla.

