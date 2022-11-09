Signature Dish-Frederick Social
Husband and wife co-owners Audi, left, and Michael Nagi sit for a portrait with the vegetarian version of Frederick Social’s “It’s Nacho Business” nachos on Oct. 27.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick Social wants its customers to choose their own adventure. The restaurant on Citizen’s Way boasts a self-pour beer wall with over 30 craft beers, wines, cocktails, ciders and seltzers. The menu is customizable, created with food allergies in mind. Just about everything on the menu — from nachos to tacos and even the chicken tenders — includes a vegan option. The eatery also provides dairy-free and gluten-free options and other allergy alternatives. Frederick Social wants to be a place where everyone can have fun. While adults eat and drink, children can keep themselves occupied in a children’s corner that has games and sensory activities. Adults can play games, too. Frederick Social likes to be sustainable and promote local farmers, where it gets most of its drinks and food products. Most of Frederick Social’s waste is compostable, even its takeout containers.

Owners Michael and Audi Nagi discuss the vegetarian nachos at Frederick Social.

Frederick Social

The vegetarian version of Frederick Social’s “It’s Nacho Business” nachos is displayed on Oct. 27. The nachos come in several varieties with a choice of protein, along with other ingredients such as cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and jalapeño. The dish is finished with a chipotle aioli.

Piedmontgardener

Super fun place, great location to people watch.

