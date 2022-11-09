Frederick Social wants its customers to choose their own adventure. The restaurant on Citizen’s Way boasts a self-pour beer wall with over 30 craft beers, wines, cocktails, ciders and seltzers. The menu is customizable, created with food allergies in mind. Just about everything on the menu — from nachos to tacos and even the chicken tenders — includes a vegan option. The eatery also provides dairy-free and gluten-free options and other allergy alternatives. Frederick Social wants to be a place where everyone can have fun. While adults eat and drink, children can keep themselves occupied in a children’s corner that has games and sensory activities. Adults can play games, too. Frederick Social likes to be sustainable and promote local farmers, where it gets most of its drinks and food products. Most of Frederick Social’s waste is compostable, even its takeout containers.
Choose your own adventure of food and drink at Frederick Social
Clara Niel
Reporter
(1) comment
Super fun place, great location to people watch.
