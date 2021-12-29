All coconut milk is not created equal. Canned coconut milk — both regular and light — is made from finely ground coconut meat that’s recombined with water for a uniform, viscous texture that can easily overwhelm other ingredients. That’s one reason why in Colombia they make their own, and we at Milk Street found it was a lot easier than it sounds.
In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we use a quick homemade coconut milk to braise savory chicken thighs.
The milk comes together in a blender by combing unsweetened shredded coconut with hot water. We then strain the mixture, pressing on the solids, to extract a milk that is lighter in both flavor and body. The process takes only a few minutes and yields a light, flavorful coconut milk that works wonderfully.
Colombian cooks use the milk as the base of a coarse, bright-yellow sauce laced with bouillon powder and a packet of annatto-heavy sazón. We substitute easier-to-find turmeric and soy sauce to replicate the same savoriness.
Tomato paste adds depth, and fresh cherry tomatoes — stirred in with fresh lime juice — brighten the chicken. The fresh, buttery flavor of the coconut milk enhances rather than overpowers the other flavors for a dish with a luscious texture and floral fragrance.
We liked this paired with coconut rice, but plain rice is good, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.