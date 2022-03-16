As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the potatoes, corned beef and cabbage are piled high in the supermarkets.
Millions of Americans claim some Irish ancestry and honor the patron saint of Ireland on March 17. But the holiday has an inclusive feel, and you don’t need to be Irish to celebrate.
One traditional St. Patrick’s Day dish is colcannon, a classic Irish medley of potatoes and greens.
Potatoes were and remain one of the central foods of Irish cooking, and this dish celebrates the humble tuber with the addition of milk and cream, as well as whatever green vegetables and members of the onion family are available.
According to an old Irish cookbook called “Feasting Galore,” published in 1952 and written by Maura Laverty: “a heaped portion” of colcannon is served on each plate. “A well is made in the center of the heap to hold a generous lump of butter. The colcannon is eaten from around the outside of the heap, each person dipping his fork first into the colcannon and then into the melting butter. The perfect companion to a class of colcannon is a glass of fresh buttermilk.”
(Also according to the old cookbook, “in the Midlands colcannon is called “Thump” and in the North and West it is called “Champ.”)
There are a whole lot of opinions on the right way to make colcannon.
The potatoes are non-negotiable, though what they are mashed with (milk, cream, butter, scallions, onions) is up for discussion. It’s the greens that are cause for debate. Many recipes call for cabbage, another vegetable that sustained the Irish people for many years. Other recipes (even some very old ones) call for kale or other greens.
I have made colcannon with both, and frankly, I don’t know which I like better – so I made a version that combines them. The point is that in Ireland they would have made this dish with whatever was available, so we can use whatever greens make sense for our colcannon on St. Patrick’s Day (or any other day some classic Irish comfort food is warranted.)
