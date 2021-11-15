Asbury United Methodist Church traditionally hosted an annual Thanksgiving dinner, open to the community, on the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving. This event was canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic, and church staff plan to host it again in 2022.
In the meantime, Paul Foss (Damascus Road Church and Waterboyz), Aje Hill (I Believe in Me), Aaron Yetter (City Youth Matrix), Will DeSantis (Love for Lochlin) and Nina Rollins (Asbury UMC) collaborated this year to host the free community Thanksgiving Dinner at Strong Tower Church, 467 W. Patrick St., Suite 12, in Frederick.
“This was a labor of love for community,” Rollins said. “Not only is the dinner free, but we will have flu shots and corn hole for families to sit back and enjoy the day together.”
Dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and is free and open to the public.
