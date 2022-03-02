Don’t get me wrong — I am not one of those nutritionists who thinks you need to substitute quinoa or cauliflower for grains in every dish. (Technically, quinoa is a seed.) I have way more respect than that for food traditions and the nutritional value of grains in general, and whole grains in particular.
But I also relish the creative freedom to break rules, and I hate to waste food. So when I found myself with piles of leftover quinoa in my refrigerator and a couple of half-used bags of frozen vegetables, my mind went straight to one of the best and easiest ways I know to turn them into a crave-able meal: Cook them up like Chinese fried rice.
For me, the most fun thing about any stir-fry is how fast it comes together once you get cooking. Because everything happens lightning-fast, it’s key to have all the ingredients lined up and ready to go before you begin.
I start here with diced carrots and bell peppers, letting them soften a bit, then I added the frozen vegetables: edamame and corn. You could substitute pretty much any vegetable you have on hand — peas, green beans, broccoli, spinach, whatever. Then the magical flavor trio of scallion, ginger and garlic get stirred in to meet the briefly heat before the quinoa is added to warm through. As with fried rice, it is best if the quinoa is well-chilled to start, so it doesn’t get gummy, again proving the dish a prime use for leftovers.
For protein I like to go with scrambled egg, made in the same pan by forming a well in the center of the mixture, adding a little oil and scrambling the egg in the well before incorporating its small curds with the rest of the ingredients. At this point you could add any other cooked protein instead or as well, such as leftover shrimp, chopped cooked chicken, or pork.
Finished with a drizzle of soy sauce and fragrant toasted sesame oil, it’s a meal in a bowl that’s as practical and healthful as it is delicious.
