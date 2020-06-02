Our live cooking demos will continue Wednesday with a tutorial on how to make cheesecake mousse.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live when Christine Van Bloem, the owner of The Kitchen Studio Cooking School, demonstrates the recipe, which is listed below.
“It’s cheesecake without the hassle,” Van Bloem said.
“It’s a terrific dessert because the ingredient list is super simple and this is a great dish to serve ... family style in one big bowl, or ... in super cute little jars, which you can fill and then sanitize before setting them out.”
Van Bloem first discovered the recipe after one of her students asked to make something cool and creamy for dessert. “And that’s what we came up with,” she said.
“And since it’s summer and there’s awesome fruits — strawberries are in season here in Frederick — it’s the perfect way to use your berries and have a light and refreshing dessert,” she said.
“It’s definitely not healthy,” she said with a laugh. “But it feels like it could be.”
Cheesecake Mousse
Ingredients
- 2 cups berries, assorted
- ½ lemon, zested
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- ¾ cups confectioners sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
Cooking Instructions
Combine berries, lemon zest, and granulated sugar in a bowl. Mix together then set aside.
In chilled bowl of electric mixer beat heavy cream until it forms soft peaks. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Place cream cheese in bowl of electric mixer and beat until smooth. Add confectioner’s sugar and vanilla; beat until combined.
By hand fold half of whipped cream into cream cheese mixture; repeat with remaining whipped cream in two additional increments.
Divide berries among glass jars or serving dishes. Pipe or spoon mousse on top of the berries. Chill until ready to serve. Mousse will firm as it sets.
