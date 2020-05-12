Christine Van Bloem, who owns and operates The Kitchen Studio Cooking School in Frederick, will demonstrate how to prepare a corn and tomato salad today on The Frederick News-Post's Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.
Van Bloem said the side dish, which has only a few ingredients, relies on produce you can find locally and is perfect for the summer.
"I threw it together one night and now I've taught it a million times in classes," she said.
She added that it pairs perfectly with grilled chicken or burgers.
"Anything you're looking to do that's simple and easy, this is the way to go," she said.
For shaving the corn from the cob, Van Bloem plans to demonstrate her trick for not making a mess by using a bunt pan to catch the corn.
Tune into The Frederick News-Post's Facebook page to catch the live demo and ask questions.
Corn and Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 corn ear, fresh husked, silk removed
- 1 pint(s) Grape Tomato halved
- ¼ cup(s) white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon(s) Dijon mustard
- ½ cup(s) olive oil
- ¼ cup(s) basil, fresh cut into thin strips
- salt
- pepper
Instructions:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and the ears of corn. Cook until done, 8-10 minutes. Remove from water and allow to cool. Cut kernels away from cobs; discard cobs. Set corn aside. In a large bowl, combine vinegar and mustard, whisking until combined. While whisking, slowly drizzle in olive oil. Add corn kernels, cut tomatoes, and basil. Stir well to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
