Whether you prefer them canned or freshly cooked, cranberries have a well-deserved place on our holiday dinner table. This season when you enjoy the sweet and tart flavor of these bright red berries, know that you are getting a dose of helpful antioxidants, polyphenols and other phytonutrients in every bite.
Cranberries are well known as a food and folk medicine. They have a rich history of use by indigenous Americans and early American settlers for treating conditions such as fever, bladder infections, scurvy and liver problems. Today, cranberries are eaten as a food and used by many as a traditional home remedy for prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections.
Building on research that began in the 1990s into their medicinal properties, scientists are taking a fresh look at cranberries for their far-reaching nutritional and health benefits. Cranberry “bioactives” have unique characteristics that offer anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory actions. Additionally, cranberry compounds have been shown to protect against cancer and vascular diseases and help improve intestinal health.
Though the tart flavor may keep them off your list of favorite foods, the wide range of therapeutic potential from cranberries should entice you to add them to your Fall and Winter menus. To help resolve the long-standing debate between canned or fresh cranberry preparations being the best — I offer you good news. Both are beneficial!
We routinely add sweeteners to cranberry preparations due to their tart flavor. Some may argue that this detracts from their medicinal use. Luckily, researchers have found positive health benefits from both sweetened and unsweetened cranberry preparations. Whether you eat your cranberry sauce by the slice or by the spoonful this holiday season, you’ll get a small dose of nature’s medicine.
If we are picking sides, my family prefers canned cranberry sauce. In the past few years, I’ve made a few cranberry sauce recipes using fresh cranberries. These easy recipes cook quickly and turn out delicious. However, they aren’t a substitute for the canned sauce that we’ve come to expect as part of my family tradition. I think both fresh and canned cranberry sauce deserve a place on the holiday table.
In addition to drinking cranberry juice and eating cranberry sauce, cranberries can typically be used in any recipe that calls for berries. Just remember that the tart flavor will impact the final product. Most dried cranberries are pre-sweetened and are good additions to salads, oatmeal, trail mix, cheeses, muffins and bread. Fresh cranberries are high in pectin and acidity and are good candidates for jams and jellies.
To honor this Native American fruit, I’m sharing two easy cranberry recipes. The first is a quick-cooking fresh Cranberry Sauce, and the second is a sweet and sour Cranberry Trail Mix.
For those interested in making your own Cranberry Jam, I invite you to join me for a workshop on Nov. 30 at the Extension office. Together we will learn the basics of making jams and jellies and everyone will make and process Cranberry Jam. To register for the Food Preservation workshop, visit go.umd.edu/canningbasics, or call the Frederick County Extension office for more information at 301-600-1599. I hope to see you there!
Joi Vogin is a licensed nutritionist and clinical herbalist with more than 25 years of experience in nutrition and public health education. She joined the University of Maryland Extension Frederick office in June as its family and consumer sciences educator. Vogin looks forward to sharing her love of food in this column and welcomes your favorite recipes and suggestions for future articles. She can be reached at jvogin@umd.edu or 301-600-3573.For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office check out our website https://extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county. University programs, activities, and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance, or any other legally protected class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.