Joi Vogin

Joi Vogin

Whether you prefer them canned or freshly cooked, cranberries have a well-deserved place on our holiday dinner table. This season when you enjoy the sweet and tart flavor of these bright red berries, know that you are getting a dose of helpful antioxidants, polyphenols and other phytonutrients in every bite.

Cranberries are well known as a food and folk medicine. They have a rich history of use by indigenous Americans and early American settlers for treating conditions such as fever, bladder infections, scurvy and liver problems. Today, cranberries are eaten as a food and used by many as a traditional home remedy for prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections.

