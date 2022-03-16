Everyone seems to love a green smoothie, and it's a seamless way to get leafy vegetables into your life, so I figured, why not green soup?
This seafood chowder harnesses the idea by blending handfuls of spinach and parsley into the soup's base — leeks, garlic, celery, thyme and potatoes, simmered in seafood stock — until it is smooth, creamy and vibrantly verdant. Before blending, I like to remove a portion of the vegetables, adding them back after, so you get the occasional chunk of potato and celery coming through as you eat it. The chowder can be made in advance up to this stage, making it ultraconvenient, because once it returns to a boil, you stir in the seafood, and a brightening hit of lemon juice and zest, and dinner is on the table in less than five minutes.
I used cod and scallops here, but you could use any combination of finfish and/or shellfish you like, based on what looks best at the market or what you are lucky enough to have caught yourself. My husband often comes home from fishing on the Long Island coast with a catch of striped bass, so I use that when I can.
As with a green smoothie, you don't really taste the spinach, but it provides the emerald color that earns the soup its name, and, of course, a nutritional boost. The parsley contributes color and green-vegetable nutrition, too, and the herb's fresh grassy flavor peeks through enough to make the chowder feel delightfully springlike.
The result is a nourishing meal in a bowl that is smooth, savory, comforting, and just right for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.