food-tacos

Crunchy tacos with tempeh.

 Photo by Rey Lopez for The Washington Post

In 2015, the taco — a staple foodstuff for millions of people; a morning meal, easy lunch, Tuesday dinner and late-night bite — got its own emoji. But that first draft, with its yellow, crunchy-looking tortilla, layer of brown meat, shredded orange cheese and red and green pixelated garnish, was the subject of much disdain.

“While Emojipedia describes the new character as ‘a Mexican food item,’ the taco depicted by Apple isn’t Mexican at all,” Caitlin Dewey wrote in 2015 for The Washington Post. “Crispy taco shell, strips of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese: This is the stuff of American fast-food chains, not Mexican cuisine.”

