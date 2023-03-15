A new Frederick Community College food entrepreneurship program culminated in a “Shark Tank”-style pitch competition Tuesday night, where students presented ideas for future businesses.
The college’s free Food Business Entrepreneurship Program, which launched in October, served 40 students in its first semester. It was jointly sponsored by the city and county’s economic development departments, and instruction was provided by FCC’s Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute.
On Tuesday, a handful of students from the course pitched ideas to a panel of local judges. They were competing for a six-month mentorship at Maryland Bakes, a shared-use kitchen in Frederick.
The second-place winner received a $1,000 scholarship to FCC, and the third-place winner received a $500 cash award.
Some students were still in the early phases of development, while others had already taken their ideas to market.
”The three that won were pretty close to opening and realizing their concept, which was one of the criteria,” said Elizabeth DeRose, who manages FCC’s culinary arts program.
Desiree Calixte won first prize for her company Easy Oat Burgers, which has been selling a plant-based burger mix since August.
Customers add water, oil and soy sauce or a soy sauce alternative to Calixte’s mix, then form it into patties and bake them at home.
She also sells a brownie mix that follows the same concept, and only requires customers to add milk, maple syrup and tahini.
In an interview Wednesday, Calixte said her mother’s death in 2020 of complications from diabetes had inspired her to launch the business. The goal is to “provide food that we love as Americans, but healthier,” she said.
Calixte, a single mother, said the kitchen time and mentorship she received through the competition would be valuable.
“I don’t have access to much,” she said. “It’s just me.”
Second place went to Someko Hanson, who said she was preparing to launch an egg roll business with varieties like buffalo chicken and steak and cheese.
In third place was Bryan and Nicolle Beiglarbeigi, who are working to launch a home-cooked service called Frederick Daily Meals.
DeRose said FCC plans to run the program again in the fall, and that she and her colleagues looked forward to monitoring the endeavors of all the students who competed Tuesday.
“We can’t wait to follow their success and support them,” she said.
