Gladchuk Bros. Restaurant
Buy Now

Gladchuk’s Polish pierogis and eclairs, the latter of which is offered only on Thursdays.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A yellow building that conjures a mix of German and colonial architecture announces itself on West Patrick Street in Frederick as the home of Gladchuk Bros. Restaurant, a staple in the community since 1988. The restaurant started as more of a fine dining experience, with white tablecloths, an elegant dress code and a separate lunch and dinner menu, said Steve Gladchuk, one of the brothers of its namesake. Now, the restaurant has combined its menus to offer good food at a fair price. The ambiance is more casual now, so everyone can be comfortable dining in the restaurant. The menu offers different types of food, but they all share a common goal: to be simple, comforting and delicious. The food they offer is just as comforting as the inside of the restaurant, which is composed of wooden furniture and accents and colorful paintings.

— Clara Niel

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

TrekMan

Gladchuk's is a Frederick institution!! Great food at a good price!![thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription