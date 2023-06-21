A yellow building that conjures a mix of German and colonial architecture announces itself on West Patrick Street in Frederick as the home of Gladchuk Bros. Restaurant, a staple in the community since 1988. The restaurant started as more of a fine dining experience, with white tablecloths, an elegant dress code and a separate lunch and dinner menu, said Steve Gladchuk, one of the brothers of its namesake. Now, the restaurant has combined its menus to offer good food at a fair price. The ambiance is more casual now, so everyone can be comfortable dining in the restaurant. The menu offers different types of food, but they all share a common goal: to be simple, comforting and delicious. The food they offer is just as comforting as the inside of the restaurant, which is composed of wooden furniture and accents and colorful paintings.
— Clara Niel
(1) comment
Gladchuk's is a Frederick institution!! Great food at a good price!![thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.