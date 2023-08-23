Married restaurateurs Cherie Nearman and Sherif Salem opened Hootch and Banter in downtown Frederick in November 2015, looking to offer a variety of everyday options from burgers to gourmet dishes. Since then, the "upscale but very relaxed" spot, as Nearman calls it, has expanded, adding an upstairs lounge space with an additional bar and private dining room in 2017. Through renovations and menu changes, Hootch and Banter has maintained its cozy vibe and focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. Nearman said one of diners' all-time favorite dishes are the restaurant's twice-cooked infused wings. They're marinated, baked, fried and served naked with buffalo, barbecue or house-made blue cheese sauce. Halibout Your Summer, a dish recently added to the menu by executive chef Ricky Ade, is another seasonal favorite. It features blackened halibut served with polenta cake and locally-sourced corn puree, grilled zucchini and tomato relish. The restaurant is also known for its craft cocktails, and Nearman said she recommends the Just Peachy, made with local McClintock Forager Gin, fresh citrus juice, peach bitters, triple sec and pomegranate.
Signature Dish: Hootch and Banter
Shifra Dayak
