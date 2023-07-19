Since its opening in August 2012, JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House has offered a modern twist on classic American cuisine from its red brick facade on East Patrick Street. In addition to the 26 draft beers and craft cocktails on its menu, JoJo’s offers “elevated taphouse eats,” said general manager Andrew Martin. Martin said the restaurant’s take on the classic Maryland crab cake is a crowd favorite. It’s accompanied by potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a Cajun remoulade. He also recommends the scallop risotto and tomato basil risotto, both of which he said are a hit for patrons. For visitors who are vegan or gluten-free, JoJo’s offers a Thai vegetable curry. JoJo’s menu changes every season based on what ingredients are freshest, according to Martin. Currently, several of the restaurant’s beers and teas, as well as meat and fruit in certain dishes, are sourced from local businesses. “We try our best to involve as many local vendors as possible,” Martin said.
- Staff photo by Bill Green
General manager Andrew Martin of JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House with two house favorites, Scallop Risotto and Warm Goat Cheese Salad. Also shown are a cocktail called Broken Blinker and a Patrick Street pale ale made by Flying Dog.
- Staff photo by Bill Green
- Staff photo by Bill Green
(2) comments
Love JoJo's! Always my go-to.
I've been going there since they opened, they are top-notch!
