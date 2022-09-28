food-doritos

Doritos recently introduced a trio of new limited-time editions: ketchup, mustard and tamarind.

 Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

Doritos are best-known in their nacho-flavored iteration, famous for leaving telltale safety-cone-orange dust on the fingers of those who indulge in them — as well as the cool ranch version, which enjoys its own devoted fan base. But over the years, the company has been known to dabble in a rainbow of experimental flavors, and it recently introduced a trio of new limited-time editions: ketchup, mustard and tamarind.

With the condiment duo, Doritos seemed to be evoking a nostalgic, all-American summer of burgers and hot dogs served at ballparks and backyard cookouts. But there’s some global influence at play, too — the mustard flavor was inspired by the hot Chinese style, according to the brand, and ketchup-flavored chips are a bestseller in Canada and beloved in the United Kingdom.

