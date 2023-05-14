Six-year-old Kamren Kingsbury loves his mom, Denise Kingsbury, because she loves him. She reads to him, and they have a million stories at their house, he said. He also believes celebrating Mother’s Day is crucial to loving moms.
“If you don’t, then nobody will love your mom,” he said. “I love my mom every month.”
Denise was sharing a green macaron with bright pink filling with Kamren’s younger sister, Nia Jo. Kwesi Kingsbury, Denise’s husband, sat next to her and chuckled as a warm breeze brushed by.
“She is the heart and glue at the same time,” Kwesi said.
The family was celebrating Mother’s Day at Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery in Middletown Sunday afternoon, like many other people who were scattered around the green grass.
The meadery was hosting a special Mother’s Day event, where they paired their meads with macaroons from Hive Cake Shop, a local bakery in Brunswick.
“I think it’s very important to have a Mother’s Day celebration to celebrate our mothers, and I think if we take a little effort to do so, it’s very nice for everybody,” Marzanna Wilk, who owns the meadery, said.
Kirsten Hower brought her mom, Cathy Hower, to the meadery on Sunday. They loved the pairings, they said, since the flavors of each macaron and each mead balanced the other out. Kirsten is a big fan of both the meadery and the cake shop. The cake shop is very close to her home in Brunswick, she said. Cathy Hower had traveled from Colorado to visit her daughter.
“I’m kind of inserting myself in my daughter’s gardening life because I used to be a landscaper, so I keep wanting to do things,” she said.
The mother-daughter duo said that in the last two years, they’ve built a strong foundation for their relationship. Kirsten said she remembered being miserable as a teenager and once she hit her mid-20’s, she called her mom to apologize for the difficult time she gave her.
It was a long road of communication, boundaries and endless love and support, something that Kirsten especially loves about her mom.
“Even if it is something where I’ve pushed back and I’ve said something cruel, it’s like, two days later … after there’s been a cool-off time, there will always be a text message of, ’Hey, I hope you’re doing okay. I love you,’ and that’s always there, no matter what,” she said.
At another table, there were three generations celebrating two generations of mothers. Jean Balcom, 88, was with her daughter, Daean Menke, 63, and her three grandchildren. All of the family is spread out now, so it was nice for all of them to be together on Sunday, Balcom said. Middletown is where her grandkids grew up.
Menke said her mom has always been supportive, loving and accepting. Though she went through her rebellious teenage years, she has always been close with her mother.
“She just mom,” Menke said. “She is an amazing example of what it means to be a mom and what it means to love your kids and others.”
Menke’s children — Emily, Amanda and Alex Menke — saw that legacy of motherhood being passed down with their mother. Even if they messed up, as children often do growing up, she was still there. Daean showed them what strength was, they said.
“She’s amazing. She’s just always stuck up for us throughout our entire lives,” Amanda said.
