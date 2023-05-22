Flying Dog
Frederick's Flying Dog Brewery is being sold to a New York company whose brands include Saranac and Utica Club, the companies announced Monday. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The new owner, Utica-based FX Matt Brewing Co., was founded in 1888 and is the fourth-oldest family brewery in the United States, Flying Dog said in a press release.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

What a shame.

BornToHula2

Indeed.

amain

https://www.brewbound.com/news/flying-dog-abandons-plans-brewery-expansion/

Guy T. Ashton

Sold out to the Man.

MrSniper
MrSniper

That’s a bummer. I wasn’t aware they were already contract brewing their stuff elsewhere.

