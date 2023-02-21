Bring-your-own-alcohol policies at Frederick businesses will likely remain unregulated for at least another year, after a Maryland state senator withdrew a bill she proposed to help police enforce liquor laws on unlicensed businesses.

Frederick residents have said that bring-your-own alcohol events at downtown businesses have threatened people’s safety, and they’ve tried to link the events to two shootings last year along North Market Street, one of the city’s main thoroughfares. The Frederick Police Department, though, has found no evidence connecting the shootings to any businesses on the street.

Piedmontgardener

Or we could write a specific law cutting sales and BYOB at midnight. The breweries are done at 10, mostly. Just a thought, there's no reason to have late night club land in this town, regardless of clientele, it's clearly impacting neighborhoods. Go to big cities if you want all night partying, it's not ok in residential neighborhoods, this isn't Hammerjacks.

