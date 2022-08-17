food-martini

Espresso martini granita.

 Photo by Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post

Italians may be most famous for gelato, but that creamy dessert has a Sicilian cousin with an equally loyal following, and unlike gelato, you can easily make it at home.

It’s no wonder the granita was born in Sicily, where temperatures can be scorching. Despite having only a few ingredients, this icy dessert delivers lots of flavor, making it ideal to make on a lazy summer day. The classic granita is simply a fruit puree that, as it freezes, is raked with a fork to create sparkling shards of flavored ice you pile high in a bowl.

