For weeks now, I’ve been the person buying out grocery stores’ entire shelves of okra. I tried not to hit the same store two days in a row to avoid disappointment. It was all in pursuit of the little golden nuggets you see here: Extra-Crispy Fried Okra.
They are crispy and indeed extra. A cornmeal-heavy breading spiced with cayenne, garlic powder and black pepper shatters in your mouth with an audible crackle. Fried okra is often nicknamed “Southern popcorn,” and once you start tossing these back by the handful, you’ll see why.
The recipe comes from “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking,” in which author Toni Tipton-Martin uses the fried okra as a topping for a bright, lemony salad. I found it was superb enough to stand on its own as an appetizer, side or snack. Tipton-Martin, now the editor of Cook’s Country, in turn adapted the recipe from Virginia Mixson Geraty’s 1992 book, “Bittle en’ T’ing’: Gullah cooking with Maum Chrish,” a cookbook in English and Gullah featuring a fictional cook based on a real person.
Okra’s ubiquity in Southern cuisine is inextricably tied to the dark history of slavery. In “The Cooking Gene,” culinary historian Michael Twitty says that okra was among an array of crops that first arrived in the Caribbean and South America on slave ships, along with bananas, watermelon, yams and more. There were climate similarities between Africa and the places enslaved people were brought to for “seasoning,” the brutal process in which they were beaten, demoralized and forced to “accustom themselves to the grueling pace of labor on an American plantation,” Twitty writes. “Many of these [crops] would later bounce northward on the same slave ships delivering the ‘leftover’ human cargo, or seasoned Africans, to settlements in the colonial Southeast.”
Okra’s inherently slimy texture, or mucilage, has long been valued as a thickener in soups and stews, especially gumbo. But that characteristic has its detractors. Frying small pieces goes a long way to eliminating the hurdle. As to how the particular preparation came about, an entry in the University of South Carolina’s American Heritage Vegetables project says, “Most parts of the country in the mid-19th century enjoyed a fritter boom, with various fruits and vegetables fried, coated with batter, in lard or some other fat. Fried okra and okra fritters became a fixture of the post-Civil War culinary scene.” Now it’s seen as a staple of Southern food.
Because of okra’s high moisture content, it has a tendency to splatter (in the first minute, anyway) in frying. Using a high-sided Dutch oven and a splatter screen can help. You’ll also want a long-handled metal spider or slotted spoon and an instant-read thermometer for monitoring the temperature of the oil. See the variation below for an air fryer version. For a slightly different experience (and less splattering), you can fry trimmed whole pods. This is best with very fresh, tender okra. Expect the pods to take about 5 minutes to cook.
A spicy dip, especially a mayo-based one, would be a fantastic pairing with the fried okra. But I ate them with nothing more than a sprinkle of kosher salt and a smile on my face. It was enough.
