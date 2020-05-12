Where’s the beef? And the pork? And the poultry? And the lamb? Supermarkets freezers are bare these days trying to keep up with consumer demand.
My colleague Kelly Nichols, a University of Maryland Extension agricultural agent, explains, “There is plenty of food being produced but the food supply chain is not functioning at full capacity to get the food out. For instance there is a shortage of workers due to illness and processing plants nationwide are operating with fewer hours. Locally, butcher shop schedules are booked for weeks ahead and unable to keep with the demand. Everyone in agriculture is working 24/7 to keep up with demand.”
On simple solution to meet your needs for protein is to shop from local farms. The products are absolutely delicious and you may never want to rely on a supermarket again. To guide you, Kelly and I have put together a list of Frederick County farms open to serve you, listed alphabetically. Before making a trip, be sure to check their hours and if they have product available. Most have a website and/or Facebook page which they keep updated.
GOOD HOPE
FARMSTEAD
https://www.goodhopefarmstead.com/ Check website for locations. Online orders only.
HEMPS MEATS
Address: 3740 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755, Phone: 301-473-5700
Open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (temporary hours)
Now offering limited delivery slots each day with the following details: $7.50 delivery fee for the first 5 miles and another $ for each mile after that. Orders will be placed and paid for over the phone. One to two days’ notice will be required, and slots for each day may still fill up on a first come, first served basis.
HEDGEAPPLE FARM
AND MARKET
Address: 3735 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown; 301-662-0226
Open Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Inventory updated each day we are open to help you plan, check their website. Ground beef purchases limited to 10 pounds per person.
HILLSIDE TURKEY
Address: 30 Elm Street, Thurmont; 301-271-2728
Open Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Email your order ahead of time at https://hillsideturkey.com click on PREORDER, then type your order into the box. Call in orders accepted Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ROCKY POINT
CREAMERY
Address: 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora; 301-874-5810
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open for drive-thru service only during COVID-19 restrictions. Check out their Facebook page for the most current information and updates
WAGNERS MEATS
Address: 604 North Main Street, Mt. Airy; 301-829-0500
Open Monday to Friday for senior hours 7:30-9 a.m., open to the public 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., closed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to restock and sanitize, open back up to the public 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, open to the public 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This list is not complete and if I have missed a local farm please email me at drhoades@umd.edu Some popular businesses are not listed due to inability to keep up demand.
A great resource for finding local products is the HOMEGROWN FREDERICK website at www.homegrownfrederick.com. Click on “Find Local Products” and select a category.
Looking forward, many of the 4H youth are currently raising market project animals (beef, sheep, swine and goats), which will be available for purchase in the Fall. For more information contact the Frederick County Extension 4H Office at 301-600-1589.
For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office check out our website http://extension.umd.edu/frederick-county.
Deborah Rhoades, MA, RD, FAND, is a licensed registered dietitian, fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, and extension educator in family and consumer sciences.
