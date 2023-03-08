Fifty Fifty Signature Dish
Owner of the Fifty Fifty Food Truck Jonathan Thompson poses for a portrait with the ogre burger at their space in Olde Mother Brewing on Feb.16. The burger includes tiger sauce, caramelized onion, raw sweet onion, and beer battered onion rings with a side of Old Bay fries.

At Olde Mother Brewing on North Market Street, the brewery provides the drinks while Jon Thompson, chef and owner of Fifty Fifty Food Truck, provides the food. Fifty Fifty started as a food truck but moved into Olde Mother’s brick and mortar building in January. They specialize in burgers made of 50% beef and 50% bacon, both of which are locally sourced. The combination of the two meats creates a seasoned and crispy patty, Thompson said. As for the toppings, customers can order the classic lettuce and tomato combo, but Thompson also likes to experiment and be innovative with toppings. You wouldn’t expect to see a burger with spicy peanut butter and sweet pickles on a menu, but that’s the type of burger experience Thompson aims to give. The microbrewery, which won the 2022 Best in Show award at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival for its Callisto Oatmeal Stout, provides its small-batch craft beer to pair with your burger.

Fifty Fifty Food Truck at Olde Mother Brewing

The ogre burger is displayed outside of the Fifty Fifty Food Truck in Olde Mother Brewing on Feb.16. The burger includes tiger sauce, caramelized onion, raw sweet onion, and beer battered onion rings with a side of Old Bay fries.

