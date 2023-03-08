At Olde Mother Brewing on North Market Street, the brewery provides the drinks while Jon Thompson, chef and owner of Fifty Fifty Food Truck, provides the food. Fifty Fifty started as a food truck but moved into Olde Mother’s brick and mortar building in January. They specialize in burgers made of 50% beef and 50% bacon, both of which are locally sourced. The combination of the two meats creates a seasoned and crispy patty, Thompson said. As for the toppings, customers can order the classic lettuce and tomato combo, but Thompson also likes to experiment and be innovative with toppings. You wouldn’t expect to see a burger with spicy peanut butter and sweet pickles on a menu, but that’s the type of burger experience Thompson aims to give. The microbrewery, which won the 2022 Best in Show award at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival for its Callisto Oatmeal Stout, provides its small-batch craft beer to pair with your burger.
popular spotlight
Fifty Fifty Food Truck puts an innovative spin on classic burgers
Clara Niel
Reporter
