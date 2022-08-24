In high school, I’d look forward to going to the neighborhood shopping mall on the weekends. Not for the newest sneaker, but for the cinnamon fritters served fresh out of the hot oil and tossed with cinnamon sugar.
I can still remember how fluffy and soft they were. They inspired me to experiment with creating my own and led me to this crisp, fried peach version.
I love making fritters at home because there’s room for improvisation. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a fritter as “a small mass of fried or sauteed batter often containing fruit or meat.”
That means you can go sweet or savory.
For this recipe, the batter contains a blend of cornmeal and all-purpose flour. Combining them helps to create a tender texture that makes it suitable for a variety of add-ins.
For a savory fritter, you can add fun mix-ins, such as cheese, corn kernels and/or other adjacent savory flavors. This can help you use up bits of leftovers, too.
Or you can dive into seasonal fruit, as I did with this recipe, which highlights the flavors of the summer produce by using peaches as well as peach preserves to give the fritters a burst of bright, fruity flavors. Use ripe, fresh peaches in the summer. Frozen or canned peaches work well year-round.
I’ve always loved how this stone fruit pairs with cinnamon, brown sugar and bourbon, so I make a glaze, which I spoon over the fritters as a finishing touch. But you could also drizzle your favorite syrup or add a dollop of soft whipped cream.
What’s beautiful about the sweet version of these fritters is that once you get it down, you can make them year-round by substituting your favorite seasonal fruits, such as strawberries in the spring or apples in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.