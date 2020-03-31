Frederick Chef Young Park wanted to open a personal chef catering service for awhile.
Then as the novel coronavirus hit the U.S. and panic ensued, she decided it was time. Her catering business is called First Chime Chef Privé, and she uses the commercial kitchen at Maryland Bakes in Frederick in the absence of a brick-and-mortar location.
“I actually came to this decision after I saw [that all] the shelves were empty at every grocery store,” Park, a native of South Korea, said. “I’ve never heard of anybody dying of starvation in this great country of America.”
Most people wouldn’t take the risk of opening a catering business in the middle of a world health crisis. But Park knew that people would need options to get freshly cooked meals if some businesses closed.
First Chime Chef Privé is Park’s second food business. She is also the CEO of Les Chefs Catering, based in Seoul, Korea, which provides private jet catering.
Park originally had plans to expand her aviation food service business locally, but she said she was inspired to open First Chime Chef Privé this year as she tracked COVID-19. And in light of supply hoarding, she wanted to be able to give back to those who are still out there working.
She is currently offering the meal delivery services to the critical workforces of Frederick County like city government employees, police officers, and healthcare and urgent care workers. She said she has been in touch with the mayor’s office to give them the website to allow city employees access.
Park said the service is for those “who are bombarded with this situation and can’t have a quality meal.”
“This is an imperative time to eat right,” she said.
She added that it’s important to take care of those on the front lines.
“What about nurses and doctors, after they finish their 48-hour shifts and stop at the grocery store and there’s nothing for them?” Park said. “It just made me angry.”
Park also wanted to be able to feed the body and soul by focusing on those in the health care industry. She said she is not only willing to deliver their meals to take home after a shift but can deliver family meals to their homes for convenience. The website will be live on Thursday.
“I’m in touch with a lot of small restaurant owners and the local farmers who are stuck with fresh produce that cannot be used,” she said. “I have the flexibility to create a menu based on what’s available and I would like to purchase the stock before they go bad and create a menu.”
That way, she said, the food is being used, farmers and other businesses are getting paid and people are being fed.
“I’m trying to incorporate other small business owners as part of the menu, so like the dessert can be provided by different personal chefs or small businesses who are already out there in the market and they are losing their source of income as well,” she said.
And through it all, Park said she wants to offer a gourmet meal for her clients. She said she uses lots of fresh vegetables as well as her distinctive Asian spin.
“I will offer to my clients, the food that my children grew up on: homecooked Asia meals that will be my specialty,” she said.
