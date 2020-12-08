Katrice Scott has been baking sugar cookies her whole life.
That’s why it was only natural for the 29-year-old Frederick resident and co-owner of online bakery TwoSweet LLC to use the classic recipe — which includes “a little extra butter and a little extra vanilla” — while competing recently on an episode of the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”
Called “Homespun Christmas,” the episode was the fourth of the fourth season of the show and premiered Nov. 23. She competed against four other bakers for a $10,000 prize.
And while Scott did not make it to the final round, the judges were impressed by her attention to detail on the cross-stitch sugar cookie with marshmallow icing that depicted a colorful holiday scene featuring Santa Claus eating cookies at a counter.
Besides baking cookies for TwoSweet with her twin sister Karin — which she has only been doing for the past two years — Scott also homeschools two children and works seasonally at a grocery store warehouse.
Scott recently answered some questions via email about her experience on “Homespun Christmas.”
How did you end up appearing on the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge?”
Scott: I woke up one day to [an] IG comment saying I’m a producer we’re casting for Food Networks Christmas Cookie Challenge you should try out. I thought it was a joke so I messaged her and she sent me a link to apply so I did. After months of auditions and interview I got the call saying I would be appearing on Season 4!
What was the challenge and how did you go about completing it?
Scott: My challenge was to make a cross stitch cookie. I had never done cross stitch before let alone on a giant cookie! I love to eat so I figured that is Santa’s favorite thing to do as well lol I thought I wanted my Christmas scene to be Santa coming to eat my cookie. I had to create [an] edible grid and have my dots create my Christmas scene.
Can you describe the experience of competing on a national cooking show?
Scott: Nerve racking! You want to be natural but no average person is used to lights camera action. I’m a twin so I’ve been competing all my life! But competing around your idols in front of cameras is definitely a crazy awesome experience!
How did you prepare for your appearance on the show?
Scott: I baked and timed myself over and over to make sure I my timing wasn’t something I’d have to worry about. I also practiced baking other doughs and testing recipes.
Are Christmas cookies your specialty at TwoSweet LLC? What other sweets do you bake?
Scott: My specialty is my Custom Decorated Sugar Cookies. I create the most detailed Custom Sugar Cookies from people to logos!
What has the feedback from the show been like (i.e. has business increased, do more people recognize you from the show, etc.)?
Scott: Feedback from the show has been so amazing! I’ve received so much positive feedback from people who tuned into my episode. I have also received an increase in inquires.
What’s next for TwoSweet? Do you have any other shows or competitions planned?
Scott: I’m entering into a local Competition on [Dec. 7] Scents and Sweets Gingerbread Competition. It’s online this year due to COVID people can vote online from Dec. 7 to 10.
How can people watch your episode of the show?
Scott: My episode is available on demand, Foodnetwork.com or on YouTube.
