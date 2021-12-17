Mr. Potato Head, a tiny orange hard hat, a checkers board and dozens of other toys overflowed inside the Frederick Rescue Mission Friday morning.
Wearing a candy cane dress, co-volunteer coordinator Brenda Bell bustled around the room attempting to bring organization to the lopsided stacks of gifts.
“It’s just wonderful. Everyone’s so giving,” Bell chimed. “This is big.”
Outside the building, a honk signaled the arrival of a Maryland Food Bank truck carrying 800 turkeys.
Friday marked the last day of preparation before the rescue mission’s annual Christmas party and giveaway, the “Savior Celebration.” Come Saturday afternoon, the public will be invited to pick up turkeys, other food fit for a holiday dinner, clothes, books, toys and paper products.
Partnership Development Director Jasmine Sneed said there will also be hot dogs and a visit from a special holiday guest. And if you’re in need of a spiritual uplift, a prayer team will be available.
The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at 419 W. South St., Frederick.
Sneed said they’ve been collecting donations from churches, community groups, scouts and businesses leading up to Christmas. Some of the toys will be distributed Saturday, while others will go to rescue mission families on Christmas Day.
Looking out over the room full of toys, Sneed remarked, “It’s like Christmas blew up in here.”
Then she corrected herself. In reality, she said, it’s more like an explosion of community generosity.
As an orange forklift hoisted pallets of boxed turkeys from the food bank truck, outreach coordinator Teri Kwiatek chatted excitedly about the hundreds of people expected Saturday. She’s been with the rescue mission for 10 years and said last year’s celebration was more low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kwiatek joyfully described the looks she’s seen on people’s faces when they leave the rescue mission with more than they had.
“It just makes you feel good,” she said.
When people thank her, Kwiatek wishes she could pass their message on to those in the community who made the donations. The rescue mission is the conduit for giving, she said. Jumping in, Sneed said their work is more than handing someone a loaf of bread; they hope to build relationships.
Local business owner Kelly Crispell came Friday morning bearing a gift to donate and time to give. She planned to help bag food that will be distributed Saturday.
“I felt like doing something hands-on,” Crispell said.
Since Crispell has her own business, KPT Mobile Concierge Physical Therapy, she can set her own schedule to make time for serving the community. She volunteered as part of a local business networking group, Women Inspiring Supporting and Helping (W.I.S.H.). Sneed said the group ran a toy drive for the rescue mission.
While Sneed acknowledged the rescue mission is particularly busy this time of year, she wants the community to know they’re here even when the Christmas lights are put away and gifts have come unwrapped.
“We’re still here,” Sneed said, “serving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.