Who owns a recipe?
That question is a serious, long-time issue in the professional food world, where recipes can be reprinted verbatim without credit. (That your grandmother’s holiday casserole is direct from the back of a can is another issue entirely.) Nathan Myhrvold, the former chief technology officer at Microsoft and author, most recently, of Modernist Pizza, believes that singular recipes could be copyrighted, like computer code.
But when it comes to distinctive recipes, there’s nothing quite like cabbage parm. It’s a dish that seems custom made for the cooler months, when a cauldron of bubbling red sauce signals coziness and comfort. It also represents outside-the-box thinking in the chicken-and-eggplant parm zone, and works for a variety of diets, from vegetarian to keto.
Cabbage parm is the brainchild of Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, wife-and-husband owners of Don Angie, the cozy downtown New York restaurant with a newly minted Michelin star, a strong (and romantic) art deco vibe, and a crowd that recently included First Lady Jill Biden. It’s featured in their new Italian American. Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook, written with Jamie Feldmar (Clarkson Potter; $35) and celebrating family tables loaded down with antipasti and baked pastas.
Recipes include their version of classics, such as mortadella spiedini and farfalle with white vodka sauce. An entire chapter is devoted to meatballs. Several of the book’s 125 recipes are from the Don Angie menu, including their bestselling pinwheel lasagna. The majority are not. “We set out to write less of a restaurant cookbook and more something people could actually use in their homes that is our idea of Italian American cuisine,” says Rito.
Tacinelli, renowned in many circles for creating the chicken parm pizza with Rito at Quality Italian restaurant, lays claim to inventing the cabbage rendition for home cooks. “I was thinking of how good eggplant parm is, and I wanted to do a cabbage recipe. So the next thought is, ‘Can I do a recipe for cabbage parm?’” he says. There was only one way to find out: “We put it all together and it worked.”
Key to the dish, which owes a lot to stuffed cabbage, is the very significant amount of butter that goes into making it: two sticks. (Not a typo.) That butter does double duty, first by braising and flavoring the cabbage as it browns (because who wants a dry wedge of cabbage, even if it’s one topped with tomato sauce and cheese?). Then, when the wedges are caramelized, the melted butter gets stirred into the tomato sauce to amp up its parm bona fides.
The dish has the taste of a favorite family recipe. Browning the cabbage in the butter gives it a nutty flavor that’s delicious in itself. A purist might not call it a parm (no one is breading any cabbage leaves here), but the flavors and textures are right there, thanks to the rich tomato sauce based on a Marcella Hazan recipe, plus molten cheese topping, garlicky bread crumb, and of course Parmesan cheese. It eats lighter than a platter of chicken or veal parm, butter notwithstanding. “It’s different than the classic, but you still get that red sauce feeling,” says Tacinelli.
