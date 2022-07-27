If you want to grill something special this weekend without trying too hard, these shrimp skewers answer that call. The look of them alone is a thrilling statement, with shrimp lined up dramatically while flashing a brilliant yellow-gold hue and gorgeous grill marks.
The skewers deliver on all the bold flavor their appearance promises, with a kick-y balance of ginger, garlic and turmeric, punctuated with just enough cayenne pepper to add a tingly warmth, and brought together with salt and a generous amount of black pepper. (Fun fact: Black pepper enhances the absorption of the beneficial compounds in turmeric, so the two make a synergistic match, health- and flavor-wise.)
Each of the rub’s spices are pantry staple ground and dried versions, making it easy to have the ingredients on hand, minimizing the possibility of burning during cooking (as fresh garlic often does, for example), and eliminating any need for chopping. The spices are simply stirred with a little oil and lemon juice to form a paste, then tossed with the shrimp, which are then threaded onto skewers. (The skewers can be prepared to this point up to a day ahead and kept covered in the refrigerator until you are ready to eat.)
When that time comes, just fire up the grill and cook the skewers. They make for a tasty and healthy starter for a multicourse meal, but I like to serve them as a main course with grilled flatbreads and a green salad, and reap the big rewards of putting in very little effort.
