nourish

Grilled shrimp skewers with ginger and turmeric.

 Photo by Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

If you want to grill something special this weekend without trying too hard, these shrimp skewers answer that call. The look of them alone is a thrilling statement, with shrimp lined up dramatically while flashing a brilliant yellow-gold hue and gorgeous grill marks.

The skewers deliver on all the bold flavor their appearance promises, with a kick-y balance of ginger, garlic and turmeric, punctuated with just enough cayenne pepper to add a tingly warmth, and brought together with salt and a generous amount of black pepper. (Fun fact: Black pepper enhances the absorption of the beneficial compounds in turmeric, so the two make a synergistic match, health- and flavor-wise.)

