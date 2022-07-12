As the days grow warmer and we get deeper into the summer season, one of my favorite foods starts appearing more often: berries. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and so many other bright flavors and colors are all over the place.
This time of year reminds me of summer evenings with family and friends enjoying all sorts of different berries for snacks, meals and dessert.
Strawberries typically start the earliest with harvests beginning in May. Then, June and July bring harvests of cherries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. And finally as we reach August, there are peaches and nectarines. So, with all of this beautiful fresh produce available, I hope you take some time to enjoy the fruits of the summer season.
As many of us are probably aware, fruits are an important part of a healthy diet. If you visit the USDA’s myplate.gov, you can see that they recommend that at least half of your plate be fruits and vegetables. We often struggle to eat as many fruits and vegetables as we should, myself included. Sometimes we look at shelves of ice cream, cookies, chips and other snacks and have a hard time reaching for the carrots instead. For me at least, fruits have always been a little easier. I love the tart and sweet taste of a variety of fruits and often find myself truly craving a juicy peach or a handful of ripe strawberries.
Fruits are a big part of the MyPlate recommendations because they contain so many important things that help keep us healthy. If you visit the fruit page of the MyPlate website, it explains some of these important benefits. One of the things they share is that fruits are a great source of fiber, which can lower your risk of heart disease and reduce cholesterol. It is important to keep in mind that fruit juice usually doesn’t have much fiber, so you’ll want to go for whole fruit to get this benefit.
Additionally, fruits also have nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, which are also important for keeping your body healthy and working the way it should.
If you’re like me and looking forward to getting some berries this summer, the good news is that you have several options as far as where to get them. Grocery stores are the first option for many of us. They typically have sales of different types of fruit throughout the summer, so keep your eye on the local ads so that you know when the prices are best.
You could also check out local farmers markets and farm stands. It’s great to be able to support local businesses and their fruit is typically fresh and deliciously ripe.
One final option is to make a day of it and check out a local farm where you can pick your own berries. It’s a great way to spend some time with family and friends, get some physical activity and taste some delicious fruit. If you’re looking for farms in Frederick, Homegrown Frederick is a great resource and has a lot of information about farms and other great local products.
Regardless of where you get your berries, keep in mind that you should wash them before eating them. Just a quick wash in normal water should be fine, no need to add soaps or anything like that.
Also, you may want to take advantage of the lower summer fruit prices and buy some extra fruit. Any that you can’t eat before they go bad can be kept in the freezer for later. Although frozen fruit can’t be used exactly the same way as fresh fruit, it goes great in smoothies, cobblers and other recipes.
If you need some inspiration, check out these recipes for some tasty ways to incorporate berries into your summer menu. The fruit salsa is a personal favorite of mine, as it brings back memories of eating it on the Fourth of July with my family each year. I hope you all have a wonderful summer full of many delicious berries!
Carrie Sorenson is a certified health education specialist and an extension educator in family and consumer sciences. For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office, go to extension.umd.edu/ locations/frederick-county.For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office check out our website https://extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county. University programs, activities, and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance, or any other legally protected class.
