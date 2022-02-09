February is American Heart Month, so I thought this would be a great time to talk about heart healthy foods and recipes. However, before we jump into that, I want to acknowledge a recent change to this column.
Regular readers might know that, up until last month, Deborah Rhoades wrote about a variety of fun and interesting things for this column. She recently retired, so for at least a little while, you will be hearing from me instead.
My name is Carrie Sorenson, and I am also an educator with the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County. In the time that I have been here, I have been able to work with and learn from Deborah, and I have truly enjoyed that time. As I begin writing this column, I will do my best to bring the same humor, positivity, energy and quality nutrition information that Deborah shared with us for so many years.
To share just a little about myself, I started working with UME in 2017 as an Extension educator, teaching about healthy living, financial literacy and wellness. You might see me out in the community teaching about credit scores, health insurance and budgeting. I also have a master’s degree in public health and plan to use that background — as well as my love of all things food — as I write this column. I am really looking forward to it.
Getting back to our main topic for today: American Heart Month. As Valentine’s Day approaches, stores and restaurants are all decked out in festive, heart shaped decorations. With hearts as far as the eye can see, it makes sense that this would be the month we are encouraged to pay attention to heart health and think about the things we can do to keep our hearts healthy. So, we are going to talk a little bit about heart healthy foods and suggest some ideas for a heart healthy dinner for you and your sweetheart.
What makes a food heart healthy? There are many different factors, but according to health.gov, following three tips can help steer you toward more heart healthy food choices. You can find these tips and a list of heart healthy foods to add to your shopping list at health.gov/myhealthfinder/topics/health-conditions/heart-health/heart-healthy-foods-shopping-list.
1. Limit saturated fat. Often, saturated fats come from higher-fat meats, higher-fat dairy and some oils. Ideally, we want to have less than 20 grams of saturated fat per day. Get into a habit of checking the Nutrition Facts label to see how much saturated fat is in a particular food.
2. Lower your sodium intake. Reducing the amount of sodium you have in a day can be a great way to protect your heart. More and more food manufacturers are making lower sodium versions of their products. You will see them labeled “low sodium” or “no salt added.” If you aren’t sure, remember that checking the nutrition facts label is a great way to see what is in your food.
3. Increase your fiber intake. Fiber is a key part of a healthy diet and you can find it in whole grain foods, fruits and vegetables.
These are great tips, but keep in mind that changing eating habits can be very challenging. Start small by focusing on one of these tips at a time. As you have more success with making swaps to your favorite recipes, you might find that you are more willing to try out other changes as well. If you want to try limiting salt, bring other herbs, spices and flavors to your dishes. Salt is one of the main ways many people add flavor to food, so adding fresh herbs or exciting new spices can help ensure your food is still flavorful and enjoyable.
If you want to add more fiber to your diet, consider switching to whole grain foods in some of your favorite recipes. My husband loves macaroni and cheese, so when I make it, I use whole grain pasta. It’s a great way to get some extra fiber in a favorite comfort food. You could also consider adding some extra vegetables to a favorite dish.
A few years ago, I found a recipe online for a crock-pot quinoa. It was a great weeknight dinner. I could start it in the morning so it would be ready when I got home from work. But I noticed it didn’t have many vegetables, so I added extra diced onions and green peppers and topped it with diced tomatoes before serving. Recipes aren’t set in stone. You can often add extra vegetables without changing the flavor of the dish too much.
A great resource for those who are trying to eat (and live) in a more heart healthy way is the American Heart Association. You can find them online at heart.org/en, where they have information on healthy eating, stress management, sleep, getting active and more. They even have a whole section of their website dedicated to heart healthy recipes at recipes.heart.org/en. You can also visit Frederick County Public Libraries and check out one of the many American Heart Association cookbooks they have available.
Carrie Sorenson is a certified health education specialist and an Extension educator in family and consumer sciences.
