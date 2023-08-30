This creamy pasta salad draws inspiration from aji verde, a Peruvian-style green sauce, which often includes mayonnaise, making it a natural fit for a pasta salad dressing. The jalapeño and aji amarillo, a spicy yellow chile paste, add a kick, but you can control the heat by using more or less of each. 6 to 10 servings (makes 12 cups pasta salad) Total time: 25 mins Where to buy: Aji amarillo and cotija cheese can be found in well-stocked supermarkets and Latin American markets. Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Let sit on the counter for 15 to 30 minutes before serving to take off the chill; you may want to add a little more lime juice to brighten the flavor. Substitutions: No cotija cheese? Use parmesan. If you can’t find aji amarillo, add 1 more small jalapeño. INGREDIENTS 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more for the pasta water 1 pound short, ridged pasta, such as farfalle, rigatoni or cascatelli 2 cups (2 ounces) fresh cilantro leaves 1/2 cup mayonnaise 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes); plus lime wedges, for serving 2 tablespoons aji amarillo 2 jalapeños, roughly chopped, seeds and ribs removed 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped 2 1/2 cups corn, fresh or thawed if frozen 4 to 5 scallions (1 1/2 ounces), chopped 1/3 cup (3 ounces) cotija cheese, crumbled, plus more for serving DIRECTIONS Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cool running water to remove excess starch, 10 to 15 seconds. While the pasta is cooking, in a blender, combine the cilantro, mayonnaise, lime juice, aji amarillo, jalapeños, garlic and salt and blend until mostly smooth (some green flecks of cilantro are okay). In a large bowl, stir together the pasta with the sauce, corn, scallions and cotija cheese. Serve while still slightly warm, with more crumbled cotija on top, if desired. From Anna Luisa Rodriguez. - — - This pasta salad borrows one of the most famous steak accompaniments and uses it as a fresh, vibrant dressing. Parsley and cilantro add herbaceous flair, and red chile pepper lends a gentle heat. The dish is packed with pantry staples, making it easy to throw together for a cookout or potluck. 6 to 10 servings (makes 12 cups pasta salad) Total time: 30 mins Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Let sit on the counter for 15 to 30 minutes before serving to take off the chill. You may want to add a few dashes of red wine vinegar and olive oil to brighten. Ingredients 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more for the pasta water 1 pound short, ridged pasta, such as farfalle, rigatoni or cascatelli 1/2 cup olive oil, divided 1 cup (1 ounce) fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves 1/2 cup (1/2 ounce) fresh cilantro leaves 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 1 red chile, seeds and ribs removed, minced 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated 1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced 1 pinch granulated sugar 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved 1 (15-ounce) can white beans, such as cannellini, navy or Great Northern, rinsed and drained 1/2 medium red onion (4 ounces total), finely chopped 2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest (from 2 lemons), plus more for serving lemon wedges, for serving DIRECTIONS Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cool running water to remove excess starch, 10 to 15 seconds. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl and toss with 1/4 cup of the olive oil to prevent it from sticking together. In a food processor or blender, combine the parsley, cilantro, vinegar, the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil, chile, garlic, oregano, salt and sugar. Pulse until the cilantro and parsley are finely chopped, but some flecks of leaves remain — the sauce shouldn’t be completely smooth. Transfer the chimichurri sauce to the bowl with the pasta; add the tomatoes, beans, onions and lemon zest and toss to thoroughly combine. Taste and season with more salt, if desired. Serve with lemon wedges and zest. Nutrition | Per serving (scant 1 1/4 cup), based on 10: 300 calories, 41g carbohydrates, 0mg cholesterol, 12g fat, 3g fiber, 8g protein, 2g saturated fat, 159mg sodium, 3g sugar From Anna Luisa Rodriguez. 419a4649-673a-44a9-b4ca-1709063dd1ea
I’m a pasta salad apologist. I never pay heed to the naysayers who decry it as the boring, flavorless side at cookouts and barbecues. In my eyes, pasta can do no wrong: hot or cold, creamy or bright, main dish or side. The dish comprises a shocking amount of my diet in the summer because, like hot or “traditional” pasta, it’s so easy to customize. Add whatever the farmers market has to offer, experiment with shapes and textures and play with bold, spicy, tangy flavors — pasta salads can do it all. While I’ve considered staying silent to safely take seconds, thirds and fourths of the otherwise untouched and unwanted side dish at parties, I’ve decided instead to share the love so that everyone can come to appreciate a delicious, thoughtfully prepared pasta salad as much as I do.
