You can test an avocado’s ripeness by pressing it firmly but gently. It’s ready to eat when there’s a little give.

 Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post.

We've all been there. Where, exactly? The place that exists where avocados are seemingly only either rock hard or discolored mush when we cut them open. You may have even seen the memes about how small the window is for peak ripeness. While such jokes are exaggerated for effect, many of us still struggle with the question of how to choose a good avocado and determine when it's ready to eat.

Here's what you need to know.

