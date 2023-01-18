food-fish

Whether you call it packet cooking or en papillote, the method of wrapping fish in parchment with a splash of liquid, some aromatics and vegetables makes for a no-fuss but elegant meal.

 Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

Of all the theoretically "simple" foods that people may be intimidated to cook, fish is at the top of the list. The most common pitfall is overcooking it. That fish is not necessarily cheap only adds more anxiety to the situation.

"The real challenge in cooking both fish and meat is to get the texture right," Harold McGee says in "On Food and Cooking." The goal is to make sure you don't overheat them to the point that their proteins begin to shrink and push out moisture. That happens at a lower temperature in fish than in meat, McGee says. Most fish reach that shrinking point at 120 degrees and dry out around 140 degrees, though there is some variability depending on the type. McGee says the majority of fish are firm but still moist between 130 and 140 degrees; a few denser varieties, such as tuna and salmon, are particularly juicy at 120 degrees.

