food-pie-crust

How to dock a pie crust.

 Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

Making a perfect pie crust is both art and science. It can take some practice to unlock this skill, but assembling the dough is only part of the equation. The rest comes down to properly baking it, and one simple technique that can help ensure a better bake is docking, the culinary term for poking holes in a pie crust. Here’s what you need to know.

Docking can be called for in recipes where par- or blind-baking the crust is required. This can be the case for single-crust pies — never double-crust pies, such as your standard apple — in which the filling is cooked only for a short time, such as quiche, or does not go into the oven at all, such as pudding pies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription