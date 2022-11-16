Making a high-pressure meal like Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful even in the dreamiest of kitchens, with the highest-end appliances and counter space as far as the eye can see. Pulling it off in an apartment, which may or may not have a dishwasher or a sink large enough to soak a casserole dish? That's a challenge of a different magnitude.

We called in the experts — including personal chefs and professional home-organizers — to suss out the best strategies for tackling Thanksgiving in cramped quarters. Don't worry: With some advanced planning and creative thinking, you can absolutely pull off the big meal in your teeny kitchen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription