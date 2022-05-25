If we play a word association game and I ask you what word first comes to mind when I say “julep,” it’s a safe bet that your answer will be “mint.” The two words seem so fused to each other — like peanut butter and jelly — you might be asking, is there any other kind?
There are quite a few, actually.
The mint julep, which has been the Kentucky Derby’s official drink since the late 1930s, depending on whom you ask, is by far the most famous of the bunch. Over 120,000 of the cocktails are typically served between the Friday and Saturday events of the derby.
I share a traditional mint julep recipe below, but I also found two other tasty julep recipes, including a low-ABV one, that may surprise and delight you.
While juleps are likely to be garnished with a generous sprig or two of mint, this family of drinks goes well beyond that muddled herb, simple syrup and bourbon served on a mound of pebble ice.
In fact, juleps have an old and storied history dating to the Sasanian Empire about 2,000 years ago in Persia that started with the gulab, a rosewater bath for imperial princesses. In time, the word gulab began to be used to describe health elixirs. Eventually, the word morphed into julab, and upon the drink’s introduction to the Mediterranean, the rosewater was replaced by the native mint.
Juleps, which reached America in the 18th century, were, at first, consumed warm, fortified with rum or brandy, sweetened with honey syrup and flavored with muddled mint. Described as a “dram of spirituous liquor that has mint in it, taken by Virginians in the morning” the julep was also considered a preventive tonic for overall health. And as ice became more available to wealthier drinkers, it was added to the drink for dilution and refreshment.
Eventually, bourbon, which was domestically produced and distilled, replaced rum and brandy, as Britain’s import taxes made those two spirits cost-prohibitive. With Kentucky’s ample corn fields and limestone water, the state eventually became synonymous with the spirit. Supposedly, it was Kentucky Sen. Henry Clay who introduced the mint julep to Washington, D.C., in the 1830s at the Round Robin Bar at what’s now the Willard Intercontinental hotel, which still serves his recipe to this day.
The classic mint julep is a strong drink, which mellows with time. Alba Huerta, owner of Julep bar in Houston and author of a book by the same name, suggests bourbon in the mid-80-to-90s proof, so that as the drink sits in a mound of ice, it doesn’t get too diluted while you sip it.
In Derby Cocktail Tropical, bourbon is still the liquor of choice, but it’s brightened with sunny-tasting pineapple and tart lemon juices for a more, well, tropical interpretation of the drink.
And if you wish to go the low-ABV route, which would be my choice on a sweltering day, try the Cynar Julep. With slightly bitter notes from a splash of grapefruit soda and an Italian amaro made from artichokes, it’s as refreshing as it is sophisticated.
So, next time you sip a julep, consider its adaptability and journey through time. Purported health claims dismissed, the cocktail’s refreshing — and maybe even restorative — abilities are no less diminished.
