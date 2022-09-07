Language evolves, and so do recipes. This one provides an example of both.
When making it — and even more so, when writing about it — I kept thinking about an old friend, a former copy editor colleague who, like many of us, is perhaps a touch pedantic. I was thinking particularly about how anytime food writers at our publication would describe the restaurant trend of reworking a dish into its separate components, he would go on a rant if they dared to use the word “deconstruct,” or any of its forms. Deconstruction should apply only to the specific form of literary and philosophical analysis that takes the name, he argued, not simply to the idea of breaking anything into its parts.
As much as I like to uphold some traditional ideas about language — don’t get me started on “literally,” for example — I never bought this one. Perhaps it’s because I never studied literary or philosophical analysis in the same way he did, but I never understood the harm of the more informal usage. More importantly, I could never come up with a better term to quickly convey to most readers (especially those without philosophy degrees) that, say, a pastry chef was playing with form by presenting separate dollops of lemon curd, marshmallow cream and shortbread as “lemon meringue pie.”
Anyway, no offense, John, but the recipe I’m excited about this week is a deconstructed fattoush, the Middle Eastern bread salad. Traditionally made with leftover pita, seasonal vegetables and a dressing that includes the tart spice sumac, fattoush is as popular throughout the Levant as panzanella is in Italy.
I always think of fattoush as a casual, throw-together-what-looks-good kind of affair. In her beautiful new cookbook In Praise of Veg, Alice Zaslavsky takes the casual approach even further: Rather than layer or toss the fattoush, she suggests arranging its elements — tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, toasted pita chips and a lemony dressing — in separate piles on a big platter and letting your guests combine at will. To add some protein and make this qualify as a main course, I like to add a pile of chickpeas — a legume beloved not only in my house, but in the homeland of fattoush.
Since the idea here is that everybody around the table gets to make the salad that they want, building their perfect-to-them bites, perhaps deconstruct isn’t the right word after all. With this recipe, you get to reconstruct fattoush.
